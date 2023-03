With forest rolling down to white sand and turquoise water, the Ōhama Seaside Park complex is best known for its lovely beach, which is popular for swimming, snorkelling, sea kayaking and fishing. As it's the closest beach to Naze, it can get crowded during the summer, but it's convenient and spacious. Take an Ōhama-bound bus from Naze and get off at the Ōhama stop (¥400).