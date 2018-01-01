Welcome to Lucea
A bustling port during the sugarcane era, today it abounds in old limestone-and-timber structures in ‘Caribbean vernacular’ style, with gingerbread wood trim, clapboard frontages and wide verandas. The oldest dates to the mid-1700s, and although there is a general air of dishevelment, this is a well-preserved historic town. Lucea is atmospheric enough to have made an appearance in several films, including Cool Runnings and Wide Sargasso Sea.
Montego Bay Sightseeing Tour, Luminous Lagoon, and Rose Hall
Montego Bay City Sightseeing and Rose Hall Candlelight Tour:Your afternoon and evening Super Saver begins with hotel pickup in Negril, at the Grand Palladium resort in Lucea or in Montego Bay, depending on option selected when booking. If you’re staying in Negril or at Grand Palladium, relax on the scenic drive along Jamaica’s gorgeous northern coastline to Montego Bay.Upon arrival in Mobay, as it’s called locally, explore the city on a one-hour sightseeing driving tour with your guide. View attractions like Sam Sharpe Square, named after a 19th-century slave who led the 1831 revolt known as the Christmas Slave Rebellion. You can see the statue of Sam Sharpe, as well as surrounding colonial buildings and the St James Museum. Then drive by St James Parish Church, one of the country’s finest churches with its stained glass and pieces of art by English sculptor John Bacon, and enjoy a drive through residential neighborhoods to admire graceful Georgian homes that date back to the prosperous days of the sugar trade.End your tour of Montego Bay at a local shop called Rainbow, where you have 45 minutes of free time. Browse Jamaican goods like rum, coffee, cigars and bottles of the island’s beloved jerk seasoning, and stock up on a few gifts and souvenirs. Don’t forget to also grab a bite to eat for dinner (own expense) at one of the neighboring restaurants. Next, head with your guide about 15 minutes to Rose Hall Great House, known for the haunting tale of Annie Palmer, the ‘White Witch of Rose Hall.’ Legend says that Annie killed her three husbands and several slave lovers before being killed herself in her bed. During your one-hour tour through the 18th-century Georgian mansion, listen to the story and discover for yourself if Annie truly haunts the house, which also features historical furnishings and décor for you to admire. Luminous Lagoon Night Cruise:After Rose Hall Great House, make the 30-minute drive with your guide to Luminous Lagoon for the second part of your Super Saver. Located in the parish of Trelawny near where the Martha Brae River meets the Caribbean, the natural lagoon is home to harmless microscopic organisms that glow with phosphorescent light in the shallow water.Take a 30-minute boat ride on the lagoon to marvel at this natural phenomenon and learn from your guide what causes the eerie, entrancing light, which only appears after dark. If you're feeling adventurous, take a swim in the glowing water, one of only a few like it in the world!When you return to shore, you’ll head back to Montego Bay, Grand Palladium or Negril for hotel drop-off. During the drive back to Grand Palladium and Negril, a stop is made to purchase food and drinks (own expense).
Montego Bay Sightseeing Tour with Rose Hall and Shopping Stop
Your afternoon and evening tour begins with hotel pickup in Negril, the Grand Palladium resort in Lucea or Montego Bay (depending on option selected); if you’re picked up in Negril or at Grand Palladium, enjoy the drive along Jamaica’s beautiful northern coast to Montego Bay.When you arrive in Mobay, as it’s commonly called by the locals, get to know the city on a one-hour sightseeing tour to attractions like Sam Sharpe Square, named after a slave leader who led the revolt known as the Christmas Slave Rebellion in 1831. Walk around the square, admiring the statue of Sam Sharpe, the St James Museum and the surrounding colonial buildings. Then check out St James Parish Church, one of Jamaica's finest churches with its stained glass and sculptures by English artist John Bacon, and take a drive through residential areas to marvel at the Georgian homes that date back to the glorious sugar-trading days.Continue to a local shop called Rainbow, where you have the chance to browse island goods like cigars, rum, coffee and bottles of Jamaica’s famous jerk seasoning. Take time to pick up some souvenirs and gifts. You have 45 minutes of free time here for shopping and eating. Next, the second portion of your combo begins with the 15-minute drive to Rose Hall Great House, an 18th-century Georgian mansion made famous by the legend of Annie Palmer, the ‘White Witch of Rose Hall.’ According to the tale, Annie killed her three husbands and several slave lovers before being killed herself in her bed. During your one-hour candlelit tour through the mansion, listen to the story and find out for yourself if Annie truly haunts the house, which also boasts period furnishings for you to admire. Your tour ends with hotel drop-off in Montego Bay, at the Grand Palladium and in Negril.
Montego Bay Shore Excursion: Negril's Time Square, Seven-Mile Beach and Rick's Cafe
When your ship arrives in Montego Bay, meet your guide at the port and board your air-conditioned coach or minibus for your shore excursion to Negril. After the 1.5-hour drive along Jamaica’s beautiful northwestern coastline, which takes you past rural villages and the Lucea harbor, arrive at Negril’s famous beach, a 7-mile (11-km) stretch of sugar-white sand and bright turquoise water. You have two hours of free time at the beach to enjoy as you please: go swimming, sunbathe or visit a beach bar for snacks and drinks (own expense). Next, head with your guide to Time Square, a popular Negril shopping center where you can look for souvenirs and gifts at a variety of shops. During your one hour here, browse the selection of duty-free goods like jewelry and watches, as well as Jamaican items like rum, coffee, cigars and textiles. Restaurants and snack bars are also available if you get hungry or thirsty. For lunch, you’ll stop at Margaritaville (optional), Negril’s outpost of the famous Jimmy Buffet chain. Sit down to an open-air meal under a thatch roof, and enjoy views of the Caribbean while you dine on favorite dishes like burgers, coconut shrimp and quesadillas (all food and drinks at your own expense). There’s plenty of entertainment to keep you and your kids, if you brought them, busy — check out the water trampolines, tiki bar, flat-screen TVs and enclosed children’s area with a slide. You will have 3 hours to eat, walk around and shop.Finish your Negril experience with a 1-hour stop at Rick’s Cafe, the area’s iconic bluff-top restaurant where visitors line up to jump from the cliffs into the clear sea below. Take part in the action or just watch — it’s up to you. Depending on the time of day of your tour, you may also catch the sunset here! Your tour ends with the drive back to Montego Bay and port drop-off. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Montego Bay port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Jamaica Off-the-Beaten-Path Community Tour
Following a morning pickup at your hotel in Falmouth, Lucea, Montego Bay, Negril, Ocho Rios, or St. Ann's, meet your guide and take a seat in your vehicle. At 10am, head into the countryside to begin your 4-hour tour. Stop along the way to explore the region’s rural communities, and gain insight into life in Jamaica away from the tourist resorts. Interact with the villages’ residents, visit local schools to learn how they operate, and see medical centers run for the benefit of the community. During your tour, perhaps support community youth development programs by purchasing handcrafted items (own expense). Cool down with a coconut water or Red Stripe beer (own expense), and maybe enjoy a game of dominoes with the locals.Afterward, visit the Hampden Rum Estate — a Jamaican sugar cane plantation. Here, follow your guide through the estate and learn of sugar cane’s role in the region’s economy. Then, enjoy lunch in one of the oldest rum distilleries in the Caribbean.After lunch, return in comfort to your hotel to conclude your tour.
Private Shore Excursion from Montego Bay
Booking just got easy and transfer made simple when you book your round-trip Montego Bay Cruise Port/Pier transportation with us. Enter your details when you book and your private transfer will be automatically confirmed. When you arrive at the Shipping Pier, bypass the taxi lines, and the hassle; you driver will be outside waiting for you. Show your confirmation voucher to your driver, and enjoy a convenient stress free way to enjoy your vacation in sweet paradise. Your driver will take you to your selected location, and take you back to your cruise on time. No need to wonder what to do when you dock in Jamaica. We just made things easy for you to just relax and enjoy our music, culture, history, people, beaches and our food. Montego Bay Highlights- Enjoy the #1 entertainment spot in the Caribbean, Margaritaville; swim, eat, drink, and dance all in one place. Travel further down the Hip Strip and have a nice day on the beach at Doctor's Cave, have a drink from Starbucks while you are there. Have some jerk chicken or pork, some steam or escoveitched fish as well, with a nice cold Red Stripe. Historical Experience- Travel to Hanover where you can experience some the history that western Jamaica has to offer. Stop at the Tryall Water Wheel and take a few pictures and learn the history of it. Travel down further, you can decide to go horseback ride and swim at Chukka in Sandy Bay. Head on down to Lucea where you will go to Fort Charlotte, and see where the battles took place. Life's a Beach- Take a trip to Negril, known for its miles of sandy beaches on shallow bays with turquoise waters. Seven Mile Beach, particularly the portion overlooking Long Bay, is lined with bars and restaurants. You can go snorkeling, sailing, horse back riding, etc. Life is better at the beach. Ocho Rios Highlights- Ocho Rios is a port town on the north coast of Jamaica. A former fishing village, it’s now a resort with a cruise ship harbor and a busy bay beach that’s lined with hotels. The surrounding parish of Saint Ann is home to rainforest, rivers and waterfalls.
Negril - Horse Back Ride And Swim
Start your day with pickup by your tour guide from your Resort/Hotel in Lucea and Negril. An air-conditioned minivan will pick you up at your location. Upon arrival at the stable, you will be given a brief safety and practice session, then it's off to Jamaica's scenic countryside of lush rain forest, white-sand beaches, and seaside villages on this horseback adventure. With your knowledgeable guide, take the reins, wander through back country trails, and even swim with your horse in the Caribbean Sea. Be sure to wear long shorts or pants and sneakers, and bring a towel and sunscreen. This product is flexible; you can request a cooler and snacks (food and drinks are at your expense) to have after horse back ride. If you choose, you can have a family picnic on the private beach. Please note:The minimum age is 6 years old.You must weigh less than 250 pounds (113 kg)You must be physically able to climb and descend from the horse.You do not need previous horseback riding experience