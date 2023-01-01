Duomo di San Martino

Grandiose white-marble steps flank Pietrasanta's attractive cathedral, built in the 14th century on the site of an earlier church dating from 1250. Its distinctive 36m-tall, freestanding, red-brick bell tower is actually unfinished; the red brick was intended to have a marble cladding when designed by Donato Benti in the 15th century. The cathedral interior dates from the 17th century, with fine frescoes by Florentine painter Luigi Ademello (1764–1849) in the dome and nave.

Watch for organ concerts in the cathedral and summertime art exhibitions that occasionally open up the bell tower and the unusual helix-shaped staircase hidden inside – a treat not to be missed – to visitors.