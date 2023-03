This early-18th-century Domenican church with its thick stone walls and prominent dome stands sentry on the western side of Piazza dei Domenicani as it did for the Medicis, who commissioned its construction. Sadly, they ran out of money before the facade could be covered in marble. The main altar features a painting of The Coronation of the Virgin by Giorgio Vasari, and there's a gallery of ex-votos to its right.