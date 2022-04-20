Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cortina d’Ampezzo

The Italian supermodel of ski resorts, Cortina d'Ampezzo is icy, pricey and undeniably beautiful. The town's stone church spires and pleasant cascading piazzas are framed by magnificent mountains. It doubles as a slightly less glamorous but still stunning summertime base for hiking, biking and rock climbing.

Explore Cortina d’Ampezzo

0

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cortina d’Ampezzo.

  • Eat

    SanBrite

    Attached to a renowned dairy with a vegetable garden out front, the ambition of this beautiful restaurant is to reinterpret traditional mountain cuisine…

  • Eat

    Agriturismo El Brite de Larieto

    This idyllic farm enjoys a sunny situation amid thick larch forest with fabulous views from its terrace and a quaint Alpine interior. It produces its own…

  • Eat

    El Camineto

    With a rustically elegant dining room and spectacular terrace, El Camineto is one of the few fine-dining restaurants that stays open almost year-round …

  • Eat

    Al Camin

    A five-minute drive up into one of Cortina's 'suburbs', this fashionable dining room fills with well-to-do locals who come for both traditional and…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Cortina d’Ampezzo

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.