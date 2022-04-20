Eat
SanBrite
Attached to a renowned dairy with a vegetable garden out front, the ambition of this beautiful restaurant is to reinterpret traditional mountain cuisine…
The Italian supermodel of ski resorts, Cortina d'Ampezzo is icy, pricey and undeniably beautiful. The town's stone church spires and pleasant cascading piazzas are framed by magnificent mountains. It doubles as a slightly less glamorous but still stunning summertime base for hiking, biking and rock climbing.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cortina d’Ampezzo.
Eat
Attached to a renowned dairy with a vegetable garden out front, the ambition of this beautiful restaurant is to reinterpret traditional mountain cuisine…
Eat
This idyllic farm enjoys a sunny situation amid thick larch forest with fabulous views from its terrace and a quaint Alpine interior. It produces its own…
Eat
With a rustically elegant dining room and spectacular terrace, El Camineto is one of the few fine-dining restaurants that stays open almost year-round …
Eat
A five-minute drive up into one of Cortina's 'suburbs', this fashionable dining room fills with well-to-do locals who come for both traditional and…
Guidebooks
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.