Best 'Live like a Local' Beaches and Seasides

This tour is dedicated to experiencing the unconventional and alternative beautiful beaches and sea sides that can be known by locals, only. The tour can take half or full day where we can be in one or more places. It is possible to decide in advance which places to visit or rely on us for the day. For instance, we will take into consideration weather conditions, especially the wind, which can affect the experience based on the coast to visit, an issue more important than the sun. The tour covers all the coast from Trapani to Palermo province, and all the coast from Trapani to Agrigento province. One of the advantage for the excursion is that visitors will travel on our own transports from and to the pickup place in all Trapani province; from other district like Palermo or Agrigento, there is an extra supplement to cover extra transport costs. Places and sea sides we will visit, are inaccessible by public transports and you will need to rent a car to go there, at least. This is a perfect tour for sea cruisers arriving in Trapani and interested to experience a tour long the coast of Western Sicily, therefore enjoying the sea from a different perspective comparing the cruise ship. The tour is also very suitable for visitors in Western Sicily with no transports like a rented car or willing to appreciate best places along the coast outside the spot. Therefore, instead of conventional places like San Vito Lo Capo, we will visit alternative ‘live like a local’ sea places.