Museo Vulcanologico

This tiny free museum near the Punta Spadillo lighthouse has a fascinating collection of displays in Italian and English, covering everything from Pantelleria's volcanic geology to its history as a pawn in the battle between Allied and Axis troops in WWII, when Pantelleria's strategic position led to its repeated bombardment.

