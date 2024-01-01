This tiny free museum near the Punta Spadillo lighthouse has a fascinating collection of displays in Italian and English, covering everything from Pantelleria's volcanic geology to its history as a pawn in the battle between Allied and Axis troops in WWII, when Pantelleria's strategic position led to its repeated bombardment.
Museo Vulcanologico
Pantelleria
