Welcome to Egadi Islands
For centuries, the Egadi islanders have lived from the sea, as the prehistoric cave paintings on Levanzo illustrate. In 241 BC, when the islands were a key Carthaginian stronghold, one of the Punic Wars' most critical battles was fought at Cala Rossa (Red Cove, so named for the amount of Carthaginian blood spilt). When the Arabs took Sicily, they used the islands as a stepping-stone, fortifying them heavily to prevent anyone else following suit.
In 1874, Genovese bankers sold the islands to the Florio family, who established a branch of their lucrative tuna industry here, bringing great prosperity to the islands. Unfortunately, the surrounding waters have been terribly overfished, causing a dent in the local economy. The islands only became part of the Italian state in 1937.
Top experiences in Egadi Islands
Egadi Islands activities
Visit Erice Medival City From Trapani
Erice is a valuable city for the province of Trapani that will take you back in time, enjoys a spectacular view and it can also admire the Egadi islands. Rich in history and attracts many tourists all year round. Itinerary required if you decide to visit Trapani. The excursion will take place as follows:Pickup at the hotel press or an established point. Departure by minivan 8 seats. We travel by car 14 km and arrive in Erice. The resort is located 751 meters above the sea level. Start walking tour of the historic medieval center .Visita Porta Trapani, Cathedral, Pina Parisi for the traditional carpet weaving, Church of St. Martin, Maria Grammarian typical pastry Ericina with sweets in particular the "Genoese", the Church of St. Giuliano, the Balio Gardens and the Castle of Venus, affascianante scenery and a destination for many films. During the excursion you will have free time to have lunch, buy souvenirs etc. The return and the release to the hotel or a point prestabilito.L'escursione lasts four hours, to decide the timetable. They exclude meals, drinks, tickets and extras. Are included, multilingual driver, fuel and release at the hotel. The tour is available all year round on request with a minimum of 4 participants.
Private Shore Excursion: Segesta and Erice from Trapani
Disembark from your cruise ship and greet your Local Guide at the Port of Trapani. Take a scenic drive from Trapani to Segesta through the Sicilian landscape. Segesta is located on the isolated Mount Barbaro and, according to traditional legends, had a Trojan origin. Follow your guide on a walking tour of the well-preserved Greek Temple and Theater built in the late 5th century BC. Also see the remains of an Arabic mosque, a Norman church and the Forum Romanum at this fascinating archaeological site. The next stop on the tour is the medieval town of Erice. Take a stroll trough the quaint cobblestone streets of this ancient city to reach the public garden located near the ruins of the Norman Castle. With its unique location about 2,400 feet above sea level, Erice is cool even in during the hot Sicilian summer. Your guide will point out several medieval churches as you explore the town and enjoy a breathtaking panoramic view of Tripani, its salt flats and the Egadi Islands below. Finally, stop at the Salt Pans of Trapani where sea water has been channeled into small ponds to evaporate leaving the salt behind. There is also an elegant area in town where it is pleasant to shop or stroll for a while if time permits. After a memorable day discovering Segesta and Erice, return to the Port of Trapani at the conclusion of your private shore excursion to return to your cruise ship.