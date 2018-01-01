Private Shore Excursion: Segesta and Erice from Trapani

Disembark from your cruise ship and greet your Local Guide at the Port of Trapani. Take a scenic drive from Trapani to Segesta through the Sicilian landscape. Segesta is located on the isolated Mount Barbaro and, according to traditional legends, had a Trojan origin. Follow your guide on a walking tour of the well-preserved Greek Temple and Theater built in the late 5th century BC. Also see the remains of an Arabic mosque, a Norman church and the Forum Romanum at this fascinating archaeological site. The next stop on the tour is the medieval town of Erice. Take a stroll trough the quaint cobblestone streets of this ancient city to reach the public garden located near the ruins of the Norman Castle. With its unique location about 2,400 feet above sea level, Erice is cool even in during the hot Sicilian summer. Your guide will point out several medieval churches as you explore the town and enjoy a breathtaking panoramic view of Tripani, its salt flats and the Egadi Islands below. Finally, stop at the Salt Pans of Trapani where sea water has been channeled into small ponds to evaporate leaving the salt behind. There is also an elegant area in town where it is pleasant to shop or stroll for a while if time permits. After a memorable day discovering Segesta and Erice, return to the Port of Trapani at the conclusion of your private shore excursion to return to your cruise ship.