In 1974, experimental Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch was invited to perform one of his 'actions' (a bloody, ritualistic art performance) in Naples, leading to his immediate arrest and deportation from Italy. Not one for the squeamish or easily offended, this savvy museum and cultural centre documents the now revered artist's intriguing, symbolic, confronting works through photographs, video, painting and props.

Set in a converted power station with a superb panoramic view of Naples and Vesuvius from its rooftop, the centre also hosts regular cultural events.