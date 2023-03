Made in Cloister is a newly restored Renaissance cloister and exhibition space. Approached through a conspicuous door to the right of the Santa Caterina a Formiello church, it typifies the notion that much of Naples' splendour is hidden behind closed doors. The cloister is framed with wall frescoes and at the centre is a spectacular industrial wooden truss, which was erected when the building was a wool factory and now serves as a covering for art installations.