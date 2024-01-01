Piazza de Ferrari

Genoa

LoginSave

Genoa's fountain-embellished main piazza is ringed by magnificent buildings that include the art nouveau Palazzo della Borsa, which was once the country's stock exchange, and the hybrid neoclassical-modernist Teatro Carlo Felice, bombed in WWII and not fully rebuilt until 1991.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • At Genoa, Italy , On april/01/2018, Courtyard of Doria Tursi Palace ; Shutterstock ID 1093671710; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Musei di Strada Nuova

    0.3 MILES

    Skirting the northern edge of the old city limits, pedestrianised Via Garibaldi (formerly Strada Nuova) was planned by Galeazzo Alessi in the 16th century…

  • Roof garden of the Royal Palace (Palazzo Reale) (UNESCO World Heritage List, 2006), Genoa. Italy, 17th century.

    Palazzo Reale

    0.67 MILES

    If you only get the chance to visit one of the Palazzi dei Rolli (group of palaces belonging to the city's most eminent families), make it this one. A…

  • Wolfsoniana

    Wolfsoniana

    5.73 MILES

    Some 18,000 items from the period 1880–1945 are displayed in the Wolfson Collection, including paintings, sculptures, furniture, decorative arts,…

  • Genoa, Italy. Porta Soprana.

    Old City

    0.29 MILES

    The heart of medieval Genoa – bounded by ancient city gates Porta dei Vacca and Porta Soprana, and the streets of Via Cairoli, Via Garibaldi and Via XXV…

  • Boccadasse, a small sea district of Genoa, during the golden hour; Shutterstock ID 755753164; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Boccadasse

    2.33 MILES

    When the sun is shining, do as the Genovese do and decamp for a passeggiata (late afternoon stroll) along the oceanside promenade, Corso Italia, which…

  • Abbey of San Fruttuoso

    Abbazia di San Fruttuoso

    13.48 MILES

    The hamlet's sensitively restored Benedictine abbey was built as a final resting place for Bishop St Fructuosus of Tarragona, martyred in Spain in AD 259…

  • GENOA, ITALY, MARCH 13, 2016: View of a garden situated between palazzo bianco and palazzo doria tursi palace in Genoa, Italy; Shutterstock ID 483815368; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Palazzo Bianco

    0.33 MILES

    Flemish, Spanish and Italian artists feature at Palazzo Bianco, the second of the triumvirate of palazzi that are together known as the Musei di Strada…

  • Park and garden of Villa Durazzo in Santa Margherita Ligure.

    Villa Durazzo

    14.71 MILES

    This exquisitely turned-out mansion and gardens, part of a 16th-century castle complex, overlooks the sea. In the lavish Italian gardens, you can take an…

View more attractions

Nearby Genoa attractions

1. Palazzo della Borsa

0.03 MILES

A Genovese looker that dominates Piazza de Ferrari, the former stock exchange building is testament to Genoa's shipping boom in the early 1900s.

2. Chiesa del Gesù

0.05 MILES

Hidden behind Piazza de Ferrari, this former Jesuit church dating from 1597 has an intricate and lavish interior. The wonderfully frescoed walls and…

3. Palazzo Ducale

0.06 MILES

Once the seat of the independent republic, this grand palace was built in the Mannerist style in the 1590s and was largely refurbished after a fire in the…

4. Porta Soprana

0.11 MILES

Three monumental gates were built in Genoa from 1155 as part of a defensive wall system. Porta Soprana is one of two that survived, Porta dei Vacca is the…

5. Casa di Colombo

0.11 MILES

The reconstruction here is not the only house claiming to be the birthplace of the navigator Christopher Columbus (Calvi in Corsica is another contender),…

6. Museo del Tesoro

0.12 MILES

In the sacristy of the Cattedrale di San Lorenzo, the Museo del Tesoro preserves various dubious holy relics, including the medieval Sacro Catino, a glass…

7. Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

0.14 MILES

Genoa's zebra-striped Gothic–Romanesque cathedral owes its continued existence to the poor quality of a British WWII bomb that failed to ignite here in…

8. Primo Piano

0.22 MILES

A beautiful historical space that runs a program of modern and contemporary shows along interesting curatorial themes. The focus is often on photography…