Prosecco Wine Tour in Valdobbiadene from Venice

The first known mention of the name "Prosecco" is attributed to the Englishman Fynes Moryson, who, visiting the north of Italy in 1593, notes: "Histria is divided into Forum Julii, and Histria properly so called. Here grows the wine Pucinum, now called Prosecho". He places Prosecco among the famous wines of Italy: "These are the most famous Wines of Italy. La lagrima di Christo and like wines neere Cinqueterre in Liguria: La vernazza, and the white Muskadine, especially that of Montefiaschoni inTuscany: Cecubum and Falernum in the Kingdom of Naples, and Prosecho in Histria".The method of vinification, the true distinguishing feature of the original Prosecco, spread first in Gorizia, then – through Venice – in Dalmatia, Vicenza and Treviso. In 1754, the word "Prosecco" appears for the first time in the book Il roccolo Ditirambo, written by Aureliano Acanti: 'And now I would like to wet my mouth with that Prosecco with its apple bouquet'.Prosecco is a mix of taste, history, traditions and legends, which you'll have the chance to explore during this special wine tasting tour. You'll not only taste the wine and its different varieties, but you'll be guided through the cellar and visit the vineyards, discovering the secrets and techniques that lead to the production of one of the best wines in the world.