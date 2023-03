Italy’s great poet Petrarch (Petrarca) spent the last five years of his life in the medieval village of Arquà Petrarca, where you can visit his stone house, add your thoughts to guestbooks signed by Rilke and Mozart, and pay homage to Petrarch’s embalmed pet cat. Up to three daily buses from Padua (€3.10, 55 minutes) pass through town en route to Este. You can visit the house for free with a valid PadovaCard.