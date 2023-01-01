In a desolate corridor created by Israel’s separation wall and near the main checkpoint into town on the Israeli side, stands Rachel’s Tomb. Rachel is said to have died here while in childbirth after which her husband, Jacob, 'set a pillar upon her grave'.

Visiting the tomb is difficult. Although the gate is only a few metres from the entrance to Checkpoint 300, it is not possible to go through on foot. You will either need your own car or an Israeli taxi. Alternatively Egged bus 163 from Jerusalem’s Central Bus Station goes all the way to the tomb.

Once at the tomb, there are separate sides for men and women (kippas for men are available at the door).

Revered by followers of all three Abrahamic religions – Jews and Muslims in particular – it has been enshrined and guarded for centuries, from the Byzantine and Islamic eras through to the Crusaders, and during the epochs of the Ottomans and Israelis.