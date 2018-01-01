Welcome to Netanya
Top experiences in Netanya
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Netanya activities
Caesarea, Haifa, Rosh Hanikra, and Acre Tour with UNESCO Sites
Get picked up in the morning from your hotel in Herzliya, Netanya, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, or Jerusalem by a guide in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle and head first for Caesarea along the coastal highway.Caesarea is a city where the past and the future come together. While new Caesarea is graced with magnificent modern homes, ancient Caesarea offers tourists the ruins of unique, impressive buildings. A tour of the national park is like walking through a story, and wandering between the ancient buildings one can both sense how people lived here thousands of years ago and enjoy modern, contemporary experiences, such as the enthralling musical performances held in the beautiful Roman theater.Proceed to Haifa, the pearl of this tour. The third-largest city in Israel and one of its prettiest, Haifa has a lot to offer visitors. It has Israel’s largest port, a particularly active beach, and is the home of the World Center of the Baha'i Faith. The Baha'i originated in the Bab sect which separated from Iran’s Shi’ite Islam in 1844. The Baha'i World Center, an expansive and well-designed complex on the slope of the Carmel, is famous for its magnificent gardens. It includes the exquisitely-landscaped 'Hanging Gardens' which run about a kilometer along the Louis Promenade until Ha-Gefen Street. At the center is the impressive, gold-domed Shrine of the Bab, the burial place of the Bab, the founder of the faith. One can enjoy some enchanting spots while strolling through the beautiful gardens by day, but with the special lighting, an evening visit provides equal pleasure and a peaceful, romantic atmosphere.Finally, visit Acre, known also as Akko. Acre’s walls, fortresses, castles, churches, mosques, synagogues, and other structures tell the story of the many rulers that governed, fought for, built, and adorned the city. Visiting Acre is an emotional journey to a glorious past and a one-of-a-kind experience. It can be an exciting visit to an ancient city with a young soul – a city declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.Continue to Rosh Hanikra. As you walk through the artificial tunnels and view caverns carved out by the pounding waves of the Mediterranean, you’ll enjoy the myriad shades of the water and the dramatic play of light and shadow it casts. The strange sounds the waves make as they rush in and out of the caves make it easy to believe the old legend that a pair of star-crossed lovers used to meet here, and the voice of the would-be bride can still be heard.At the conclusion of the Akko visit, you'll be returned to your original pickup point.
Galilee Jewish Heritage Tour from Tel Aviv
We’ll start at yuor Tel Aviv, Hertzilya or Netanya hotel, to visit Tzipori, one of the most exciting national parks in Israel. We’ll walk through the well-preserved Roman streets to visit houses and villas of Jewish nobility lived here 18 hundreds years ago. We’ll stroll down the Roman Main Street to the Nile House, where gorgeous mosaic depicts the Nile River Festival. And just nearby – the Amazonas – full of fierce energy and ready to fight. Another highlight is the “Mona Lisa of Galilee” with her enigmatic smile, created with hundreds of small stones in dozens of natural shades she peers out from the distant past. We’ll visit the sixteen hundred years old Synagogue which mosaics, still full of life, tell us the Biblical story in dynamical pictures flourishing with color and life. And, finally, we’ll explore the gigantic Water Supply Tunnel that brought water to the city for hundreds of years from the surrounding mountains. We’ll continue trip through the Galilee Mountains to the town of Zefat (Safed), which has played a major role in the history of the Jewish religion and is as the city of Kabbalah and its tradition. Today the small mountaintop town is, once again, a center of Jewish spirituality but also of the modern life as well. Walking through the Historical Trail of Zefat to visit is most famous synagogues, some dating from the 16th Century, among them – Ha Ari, Abuhav and Yosef Caro Synagogues. We’ll visit on our way large and vibrant Artists’ Colony, where some of Israel's best known artists and artisans make their homes. We shall continue travelling towards the Sea of Galilee to visit Capernaum, a remnant of the once thriving Jewish community This is one of just few places where the remnants of the Jewish population had managed to survive almost total destroy of the Land of Israel by the Romans, and to continue their thriving communal life alongside with the growing Christian influence. The Synagogue dating the 5th Century, and well preserved, is just one of many examples of that continuous Jewish tradition.And finally, we shall take an alternative scenic route back to your hotel.
Overnight Small Group: Gems of the Golan Heights from Jerusalem
Day 1:Drive northwards to the Golan Heights passed Hamat Gader. From this elevated vantage point get sweeping views across the Sea of Galilee. Then continue ascending the Golan Heights to the Shalom Observation Point and visit the remains of a Talmudic village at the Katzerin Museum. Visit the former Syrian stronghold on Mount Bental which is now a lookout point.Stay overnight on a Kibbutz.Day 2:Visit the Banias (Caesarea Philippi) at the base of Mount Hermon where there is one of the largest springs which runs into the Jordan River. The area is covered with thick vegetation and was the site of an ancient Roman settlement. Continue on to Kal'at Nimrod, a cliff top fortress and to Birkat Ram a beautiful lake. We end off with a visit to Safed, the mountain top city which was the birthplace of Kabala. Return back to your hotel in Tel Aviv, Herzliya or Netanya.
2-Day Nazareth, Caesarea, Acre from Tel Aviv
Day 1:From your hotel in the morning, you'll travel along a scenic route through the plain of Armageddon and past Herziliya and Netanya. Stop at the Mount of Precipitation. After arriving in Nazareth, you'll take a tour of the Church of Annunciation and the Church of St. Joseph. Continue past Cana, the site where Jesus turned water into wine. Visit Capernaum that was the home of Peter, and a Benedictine Church. Travel along the Sea of Galilee and later see the Golan Heights in the background. For those who wish, there may be time for a baptism in the water of the Jordan River. The return will pass Mount Tabor, which is the site of the transfiguration. Return to hotel for overnight.Day 2:Have breakfast at your hotel and then start the day by travelling to Caesarea, a 2,000-year-old Roman capital. Tour the restored theater which is still in use today for major cultural events and concerts. Continue on to tour the remains of a Roman temple. Drive through Haifa to tour for short time with the Baha'i shrine and gardens, and a view of the port area and the bay. Continue on north to arrive at Rosh Hanikra, and ride on a cable car down to the grottoes through caverns.The final stop of the day is in Acre, the biggest crusader city in Israel. On top of the remains of the city, tour the Turkish prison where the British used to hang the Jews that were opposed to the British policy. Be taken back to Tel Aviv after.