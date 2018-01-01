Welcome to Tsfat

The mountain-top city of Tsfat is an ethereal place to get lost for a day or two. A centre of Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism) since the 16th century, it’s home to an otherworldly mixture of Hasidic Jews, artists and devout-but-mellow former hippies, more than a few of them American immigrants who turned to mysticism in a 1960s-inspired search for spirituality and transcendental meaning.

