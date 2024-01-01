Amineh Khatun Shrine

Dedicated to the daughter of the sixth Shia Imam, Ja'far al-Sadiq, this colourfully domed 14th-century shrine has a fine blue conical spire and Kufic script.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.59 MILES
This huge, beautifully restored Qajar-era caravanserai is now the design centre of Qazvin. The long, vaulted passages house independent artists showcasing…
0.41 MILES
When Qazvin took its turn as Iran’s capital, this attractive, colonnaded cube was Shah Tahmasp’s royal palace. Built in 1510, it was greatly remodelled in…
0.74 MILES
Now that the Sa'd-al Saltaneh caravanserai has been transformed into a modern arts-and-crafts precinct, the remains of Qazvin's original covered bazaar…
0.65 MILES
This Qajar-era mosque has a distinctive long, narrow courtyard that acts as the demarcation line between the old bazaar and the renovated Sa'd-al Saltaneh…
0.79 MILES
This large, well-proportioned shrine has a Qajar facade, a 16th-century blue dome and plenty of mirror tiling. Set in a big, fountained courtyard…
0.87 MILES
Behind an unassuming brick wall is this well-preserved Qajar mansion built by a rich merchant in 1773. The courtyard garden is a pleasant place to linger…
0.57 MILES
Built in 1115, but extensively remodelled in the early 17th century, the Masjed-e Jameh has huge iwans (vaulted three-walled halls) and a fine marble…
0.69 MILES
In a beautifully restored, multichambered subterranean bathhouse dating from the Sassanian period, lifelike mannequins document the different cultural…
