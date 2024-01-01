Amineh Khatun Shrine

Iran

LoginSave

Dedicated to the daughter of the sixth Shia Imam, Ja'far al-Sadiq, this colourfully domed 14th-century shrine has a fine blue conical spire and Kufic script.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sa'd-al Saltaneh Caravanserai

    Sa'd-al Saltaneh Caravanserai

    0.59 MILES

    This huge, beautifully restored Qajar-era caravanserai is now the design centre of Qazvin. The long, vaulted passages house independent artists showcasing…

  • Chehel Sotun

    Chehel Sotun

    0.41 MILES

    When Qazvin took its turn as Iran’s capital, this attractive, colonnaded cube was Shah Tahmasp’s royal palace. Built in 1510, it was greatly remodelled in…

  • Covered Bazaar

    Covered Bazaar

    0.74 MILES

    Now that the Sa'd-al Saltaneh caravanserai has been transformed into a modern arts-and-crafts precinct, the remains of Qazvin's original covered bazaar…

  • Nabi Mosque

    Nabi Mosque

    0.65 MILES

    This Qajar-era mosque has a distinctive long, narrow courtyard that acts as the demarcation line between the old bazaar and the renovated Sa'd-al Saltaneh…

  • Imamzadeh-ye Hossein

    Imamzadeh-ye Hossein

    0.79 MILES

    This large, well-proportioned shrine has a Qajar facade, a 16th-century blue dome and plenty of mirror tiling. Set in a big, fountained courtyard…

  • Aminiha Hosseiniyeh

    Aminiha Hosseiniyeh

    0.87 MILES

    Behind an unassuming brick wall is this well-preserved Qajar mansion built by a rich merchant in 1773. The courtyard garden is a pleasant place to linger…

  • Masjed-e Jameh

    Masjed-e Jameh

    0.57 MILES

    Built in 1115, but extensively remodelled in the early 17th century, the Masjed-e Jameh has huge iwans (vaulted three-walled halls) and a fine marble…

  • Anthroplogy Museum

    Anthroplogy Museum

    0.69 MILES

    In a beautifully restored, multichambered subterranean bathhouse dating from the Sassanian period, lifelike mannequins document the different cultural…

View more attractions

Nearby Iran attractions

1. Kantur Church

0.21 MILES

The 20th-century Kantur Church has a blue-brick belfry dome and sits in a tiny Russian graveyard.

2. Qazvin Museum

0.35 MILES

This spacious modern museum predominantly features 19th-century decorative arts, but the bottom floor has some 3000-year-old bronzes and ceramics from the…

3. Ali Qapu

0.39 MILES

The massive Ali Qapu was originally a 16th-century gateway to the royal precinct, a kind of forbidden inner city. Today it’s a police post, so don’t take…

4. Chehel Sotun

0.41 MILES

When Qazvin took its turn as Iran’s capital, this attractive, colonnaded cube was Shah Tahmasp’s royal palace. Built in 1510, it was greatly remodelled in…

5. Tehran Gate

0.53 MILES

Qajar-decorated remnant of Qazvin’s once-vast city walls.

6. Masjed-e Jameh

0.57 MILES

Built in 1115, but extensively remodelled in the early 17th century, the Masjed-e Jameh has huge iwans (vaulted three-walled halls) and a fine marble…

7. Sa'd-al Saltaneh Caravanserai

0.59 MILES

This huge, beautifully restored Qajar-era caravanserai is now the design centre of Qazvin. The long, vaulted passages house independent artists showcasing…

8. Nabi Mosque

0.65 MILES

This Qajar-era mosque has a distinctive long, narrow courtyard that acts as the demarcation line between the old bazaar and the renovated Sa'd-al Saltaneh…