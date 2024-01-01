Shahrchay Dam

Iran

A popular local weekend excursion is to this dam 19km west of the centre, followed by chay at one of the riverside teahouses in Band (9km from Orumiyeh).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Masjed-e Jameh

    Masjed-e Jameh

    10.75 MILES

    Dominating the bazaar, the impressively large brick-domed Friday Masjed-e Jameh dates back to Seljuk and Ilkhanid times and features some interesting…

  • Seh Gonbad

    Seh Gonbad

    10.47 MILES

    Tucked away in a quiet mini park, this two-storey tomb tower (dating from 1115) may have started out as a Sassanian fire temple, like many Iranian Islamic…

  • St Mary’s

    St Mary’s

    10.13 MILES

    According to local Assyrian Orthodox Christians, St Mary’s was founded by St Thomas on the grave site of one of the Biblical magi, the pre-Islamic Persian…

  • Marsarjis Church

    Marsarjis Church

    6.09 MILES

    More atmospheric than the churches in Orumiyeh itself is the Assyrian Orthodox Marsarjis Church in the hillside hamlet of Sir (5.6km west of Pol-e-Qoyum)…

  • Orumiyeh Museum

    Orumiyeh Museum

    9.73 MILES

    Fronted by two stone rams, this small but richly endowed museum displays fabulously ancient pottery and fine cuneiform inscription stones. Its most eye…

  • Masjed-e Sardar

    Masjed-e Sardar

    10.52 MILES

    The architecturally fanciful Sardar Mosque has a Qajar-style tri-lobed cornice, a beautifully brick-vaulted interior and a blocky clock-tower minaret…

  • Civic Hall

    Civic Hall

    9.95 MILES

    Dominating Enqelab Sq and looking great under floodlights, this 1932 European-style city hall should not be photographed.

