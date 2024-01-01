A popular local weekend excursion is to this dam 19km west of the centre, followed by chay at one of the riverside teahouses in Band (9km from Orumiyeh).
Shahrchay Dam
Iran
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.75 MILES
Dominating the bazaar, the impressively large brick-domed Friday Masjed-e Jameh dates back to Seljuk and Ilkhanid times and features some interesting…
10.47 MILES
Tucked away in a quiet mini park, this two-storey tomb tower (dating from 1115) may have started out as a Sassanian fire temple, like many Iranian Islamic…
10.13 MILES
According to local Assyrian Orthodox Christians, St Mary’s was founded by St Thomas on the grave site of one of the Biblical magi, the pre-Islamic Persian…
6.09 MILES
More atmospheric than the churches in Orumiyeh itself is the Assyrian Orthodox Marsarjis Church in the hillside hamlet of Sir (5.6km west of Pol-e-Qoyum)…
9.73 MILES
Fronted by two stone rams, this small but richly endowed museum displays fabulously ancient pottery and fine cuneiform inscription stones. Its most eye…
10.52 MILES
The architecturally fanciful Sardar Mosque has a Qajar-style tri-lobed cornice, a beautifully brick-vaulted interior and a blocky clock-tower minaret…
9.95 MILES
Dominating Enqelab Sq and looking great under floodlights, this 1932 European-style city hall should not be photographed.
