This unmissable eight-towered castle dominates the city centre from a rocky promontory. It looks especially dramatic when floodlit at night and offers extensive views from its crenellated battlements. The entrance weaves up past trinket sellers into a courtyard where you can dress up in Bakhtiyari garb for a photo. On summer evenings kababis and chay shops set up around the base.

Now a museum, the former prison has wax inmates in traditional Lorestani culture, and static displays, photographs and historical artefacts.