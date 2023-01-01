Old Afin is an extensive spread of ruined mud buildings on a series of knolls around a shattered former Jameh Mosque. With a backdrop of low triangular peaks and ridges, it has most of the ingredients for a post-apocalyptic film set and would be well worth seeing if you happen to drive by. However, there's no really focal view, several new structures interrupt the architectural integrity and it's a long drive (85km) from Qa'en.

The route crosses a long uninhabited stretch of the flat, scrubby Shaskuh Protected Area, home to a population of (hard-to-spot) gazelles. From the soulless grid town of Esfeden, it's another 29km.