Khan Hammam

Iran

One of several historic hammams of Sanandaj, the unusual 1805 Khan Hammam has grey-and-white floral and bird motifs, attractive tiling and remarkably lifelike ‘bathers’. The easily missed door has a brass ‘fist’ knocker: enter the bazaar just north of Engelab Sq and go about 100m, then start asking.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Asef Mansion

    Asef Mansion

    0.26 MILES

    A fascinating museum of Kurdish culture awaits in a restored two-storey mansion dating back to the Safavids, complete with subterranean hammam. Mannequins…

  • Lotfolla Sheik-al-Islam Mansion

    Lotfolla Sheik-al-Islam Mansion

    0.31 MILES

    The well-renovated Qajar Lotfolla Sheikh-al-Islam Mansion houses the regional museum, whose orosi (multicoloured windows) – said to have 42,000 pieces of…

  • Khosroabad Mansion

    Khosroabad Mansion

    0.93 MILES

    This formerly grand mansion was once the palace of Amonulla Khan. It has an impressive central courtyard with reflecting pools but is otherwise now in a…

  • Moshir Divan

    Moshir Divan

    0.27 MILES

    This iconic Qajar mansion, one of several historic buildings in town that are undergoing excruciatingly slow renovations, hides seven courtyards behind…

  • Masjed-e Jameh

    Masjed-e Jameh

    0.31 MILES

    This Qajar-era mosque was built for Amonulla Khan, with tiled twin minarets, 32 interior domes and two verandas.

  • Fortress

    Fortress

    0.17 MILES

    The fortress is used for military purposes and is firmly closed, though a tea bazaar huddles at its eastern edge.

