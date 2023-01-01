From Razmiyan, follow the Hir road for 2.5km to the castle access path. A 20-minute stroll leads to the top edge of the 'castle', where a hint of round bastion and some other wall chunks remain. The site sweeps down to outer-wall remnants that drop vertically into the valley below. Allow at least an hour to seek out the various degraded fortifications. Bring a hat and sunscreen as there’s minimal shade. A taxi from the village costs IR300,000 with waiting time, though it's just as easy to walk.