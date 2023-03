A large bust of the great man (a 13th-century dervish friend of the poet Rumi) looks down upon a flowered courtyard that contains his grave and a strange 300-year-old animal-horn-festooned tomb tower. The memorial is in the west of Khoy, at the end of 22 Bahman (now Shams Tabrizi) Blvd, just before it curves to the south.