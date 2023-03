The city was originally approached along the Shapur River in the steep-sided Chogan Gorge. A short walk from Bishapur, the rocky walls here are home to six large bas-reliefs carved out of limestone. These commemorate, among other historical moments, Shapur’s investiture as king and his victory over Roman invaders. The deep groove running through the reliefs was caused by a powerful flood in the 1960s; the groove marks the high-water mark.