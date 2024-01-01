Close to the Golestan National Park's eastern tip, this apparently uninteresting highway-strip hamlet hides a small, atmospherically ruinous Safavid-era caravanserai with small area of partly restored interior domes – quite photogenic when viewed from behind with the backdrop of a tree-dappled ridge. It's a short block south and east from the police checkpost.
Robat Qarehbil
Iran
