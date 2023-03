The mosque’s internal courtyard, vaulted sanctuary and arcades date from the Sassanid period, although its cylindrical clay minaret is more recent – built as a lighthouse for caravans around 400 years ago. In the surrounding area is a ruined castle, a hammam (bathhouse) and an ab anbar (water reservoir) with four badgirs (windtower or ventilation shaft used to catch breezes and funnel them down into a building to cool it).