Dowlatabad

Iran

By the roadside in this low-rise farming village, the extensive, partly crenellated mud-walled citadel here is less impressive than Belqays – but has more arches and domes and picturesquely collapsing mud buildings. It appears to be totally ignored by travellers, but offers some intriguingly framed views for sunset photos.

  • Roein

    Roein

    16.89 MILES

    Backed by a rocky crag, Roein's old section is a stepped village of high, porch-fronted traditional homes, looking rather like a less verdant version of…

  • Belqays

    Belqays

    6.7 MILES

    With nearly 30 towers and a partial restoration of the imposing 11m-high north wall, Belqays citadel is one of Iran's most visually impressive mud…

  • Sheikh Azari Mausoleum

    Sheikh Azari Mausoleum

    6.47 MILES

    This simple, domed building, with three arched porches at both sides, sits in a lonely field with a few wizened trees 1.3km from Belqays. Up close it's…

