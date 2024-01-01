By the roadside in this low-rise farming village, the extensive, partly crenellated mud-walled citadel here is less impressive than Belqays – but has more arches and domes and picturesquely collapsing mud buildings. It appears to be totally ignored by travellers, but offers some intriguingly framed views for sunset photos.
Dowlatabad
Iran
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.89 MILES
Backed by a rocky crag, Roein's old section is a stepped village of high, porch-fronted traditional homes, looking rather like a less verdant version of…
6.7 MILES
With nearly 30 towers and a partial restoration of the imposing 11m-high north wall, Belqays citadel is one of Iran's most visually impressive mud…
6.47 MILES
This simple, domed building, with three arched porches at both sides, sits in a lonely field with a few wizened trees 1.3km from Belqays. Up close it's…
Nearby Iran attractions
6.47 MILES
This simple, domed building, with three arched porches at both sides, sits in a lonely field with a few wizened trees 1.3km from Belqays. Up close it's…
6.7 MILES
With nearly 30 towers and a partial restoration of the imposing 11m-high north wall, Belqays citadel is one of Iran's most visually impressive mud…
16.89 MILES
Backed by a rocky crag, Roein's old section is a stepped village of high, porch-fronted traditional homes, looking rather like a less verdant version of…