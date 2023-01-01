The Aynekhane is Bojnurd's most eye-catching historical building. Fronted by Qajar-era picture tiles and four blue towers that look best in morning light, it's named for the main upstairs room whose interior is a feast of mirror-work. It also features an old gramophone, a concertina camera and some framed historical documents, but five minutes is ample to get the idea.

Buy tickets across the road from a booth which fronts a fairly typical ethnological-historical museum (separate fee). That's housed in the Emarat-Mofakham building which, along with the Aynekhane, was originally part of a complex of 19th-century buildings constituting the royal governor's palace. The once-vast Mofakham formal garden that was their surrounds has since been mostly lost.