This magnificent, crumbling stone cliff situated above a hairpin bend of the Shahan River (a tributary of the Qezel Owzan) once housed an ancient fortress dating to Median times. Today, little remains, though the area is starkly beautiful. The direct Zanjan–Takab bus passes right through the village of Qam Cheqay, though private taxis can also be arranged from Bijar (45km) or Takab (76km). The ruins are 5km west of the village.