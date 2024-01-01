Karang Tirta is a lagoon set back from the beach with bagang (fishing platforms). It’s 16km from Pangandaran and 2km south of the highway.
Karang Tirta
West Java
4.75 MILES
This national park, which takes up the entire southern end of Pangandaran, is a wild expanse of dense forest. Within its boundaries live porcupines,…
0.51 MILES
Surrounded by other small villages and roads lined with palm trees and paddy fields, the tiny village of Ciokoto is the site of a large wayang golek…
Nearby West Java attractions
