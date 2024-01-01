Karang Tirta

West Java

Karang Tirta is a lagoon set back from the beach with bagang (fishing platforms). It’s 16km from Pangandaran and 2km south of the highway.

  • Pangandaran National Park

    Pangandaran National Park

    4.75 MILES

    This national park, which takes up the entire southern end of Pangandaran, is a wild expanse of dense forest. Within its boundaries live porcupines,…

  • Ciokoto

    Ciokoto

    0.51 MILES

    Surrounded by other small villages and roads lined with palm trees and paddy fields, the tiny village of Ciokoto is the site of a large wayang golek…

