Occupying 1300 sq km of coastal lowland forest on the east coast of Lampung, Way Kambas National Park is home to an impressive diversity of wildlife, including endangered species of Sumatran elephant, rhino and tiger. Although wild elephants are sometimes seen, don't come expecting to see Sumatran tiger or rhino, which are only possible to spot if you spend time deep inside the park. Most tourists come to experience the habitat, where species of primate, deer and birdlife can be seen.