Welcome to Thousand Islands

A string of palm-fringed islands in the Jakarta Bay, Thousand Islands (Pulau Seribu) are the perfect respite for those stuck in the capital too long. If you're travelling onward through the nation, you could easily skip them – they're expensive by Indonesian standards, and mainly geared towards weekending Jakartans. But they do have white-sand beaches and calm, clear seas (aside from the islands closest to the mainland which are plagued by trash).

Read More