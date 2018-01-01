Welcome to Tenggarong

Once the capital of the mighty Kutai sultanate, Tenggarong has been attempting to recreate its past glory, with mixed results. Flush with mining profits, the government has invested heavily in infrastructure – good. However, development largely focused on turning Kumala Island into a gaudy tourist attraction, which now lies abandoned and bankrupt, plagued by a corruption scandal – bad. Far worse, in 2011 the 10-year-old bridge across the Mahakam, dubbed 'Indonesia's Golden Gate', suddenly collapsed into the river, killing 36 people. Most travellers come for the lively annual Erau Festival, otherwise the informative museum is your primary draw.