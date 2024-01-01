Krakatau Monument

Sumatra

LoginSave

The Krakatau monument is a lasting memorial to the force of the 1883 eruption and resulting tidal wave. Almost half of the 36,000 victims died in the 40m-high wave that funnelled up Teluk Lampung and devastated Telukbetung. The 19th-century huge steel maritime buoy that now comprises the monument was washed out of Teluk Lampung and deposited on this hillside.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lampung Provincial Museum

    Lampung Provincial Museum

    5.19 MILES

    Housed in an imposing building that incorporates a traditional design, the Lampung Provincial Museum is a bit of a mixed bag. It covers everything from…

  • Vihara Thay Hin Bio

    Vihara Thay Hin Bio

    0.24 MILES

    Standing as a prominent landmark with its ornate, red-tiled Chinese gate is this attractive Buddhist temple that dates to the late 19th century. Inside it…

View more attractions

Nearby Sumatra attractions

1. Vihara Thay Hin Bio

0.24 MILES

Standing as a prominent landmark with its ornate, red-tiled Chinese gate is this attractive Buddhist temple that dates to the late 19th century. Inside it…

2. Lampung Provincial Museum

5.19 MILES

Housed in an imposing building that incorporates a traditional design, the Lampung Provincial Museum is a bit of a mixed bag. It covers everything from…