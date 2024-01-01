The Krakatau monument is a lasting memorial to the force of the 1883 eruption and resulting tidal wave. Almost half of the 36,000 victims died in the 40m-high wave that funnelled up Teluk Lampung and devastated Telukbetung. The 19th-century huge steel maritime buoy that now comprises the monument was washed out of Teluk Lampung and deposited on this hillside.