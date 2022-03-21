Eat
Kitong Papua
Papua’s second-biggest city, Sorong sits at the northwestern tip of the Vogelkop. It’s a busy port and base for oil and logging operations in the region. Few travelers stay longer than it takes to get on a boat to the Raja Ampat Islands, but Sorong can be interesting for a day or two, and there are some worthwhile destinations in the surrounding region.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Sorong.
Although the dining area isn't as scenic as waterfront competitors, Kitong more than makes up for this with its heaping plates of fresh, spicy seafood and…
Directly opposite the airport entrance, this two-storey cafe and boutique is a great place to drop in for coffee, smoothies and snacks but also to browse…
This spacious, semi-open-air place with sparkling lights is built over the edge of the sea. It offers everything from fried rice or noodles to prawns,…
Pick up the scent of fish on the grill and head inside this two-level eatery for yummy ikan bakar (grilled fish), but be prepared to splurge. It’s just…
