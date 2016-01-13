Welcome to Seminyak
It's a dynamic place, home to scores of restaurants and clubs and a wealth of creative, designer shops and galleries. World-class hotels line the beach, and what a beach it is – as wide and sandy as Kuta's but less crowded.
Seminyak seamlessly merges with Kerobokan, which is immediately north – in fact the exact border between the two is as fuzzy as most other geographic details in Bali. You could easily spend your entire holiday in Seminyak.
Top experiences in Seminyak
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Seminyak activities
Denpasar Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Denpasar Airport to Kuta, Sanur, Nusa Dua, Legian and Seminyak. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a shared vehicle transfer. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!
Private Arrival Transfer: Bali Airport to Hotel
With this private arrival transfer from the Denpasar International Airport to your Bali accommodation, you’ll enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. When you leave the baggage claim area at the Bali airport, you’ll be met by a representative holding a sign with your name. Your professional driver will then assist you with your luggage and lead to you to your private vehicle, where you can settle into your seat and relax as you’re taken straight to your hotel, resort or villa in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Nusa Dua, Sanur, Ubud, Candidasa, Uluwatu or Canggu.When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from the Bali airport to your hotel, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel to Bali Airport
Book a private airport transfer from your Bali hotel to the Denpasar International Airport and enjoy a hassle-free way to end your vacation! Your professional driver will meet you at your hotel and assist you with your luggage. Sit back and relax in the comfort of your private air-conditioned vehicle and leave the traffic to the driver, who will deliver you straight to the airport. This transfer service operates to all hotels, resorts and villas in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Nusa Dua, Sanur, Uluwatu, Ubud, Canggu and Candidasa.When making a booking for this private departure transfer from your Bali hotel to the Denpasar airport, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
USS Liberty Shipwreck Scuba Diving Tour in Bali
USS Liberty wreck diving in Tulamben will be one of the best experiences you'll have while staying in Bali. Visibility is good year-round with over 82 feet (25 meters) at its best. Because this is shore diving, divers will only need to walk straight to the sea to dive. Photographers and videographers love this site a lot because there are many opportunities to get a great undersea shot.Guides are selected from those who have experienced Tulamben hundreds of time to ensure your fun and safety needs are fully met. Each guide will only supervise two divers for each dive, creating a more intimate and safer experience. Hotel pick-up and drop-off can be selected from hotels in Sanur, Seminyak, Kuta, Legian, Nusa Dua, and Jimbaran.
Bali Food Safari Tour
Bali Food Safari is a mystery progressive style dining experience, taking guests on an amazing and unique journey throughout some of the most remarkable and respected restaurants that Bali has to offer.Offering high-end dining tours, Bali Food Safari takes tour guests on a private guided adventure, dining across multiple restaurants in one evening. A degustation like no other, these tours accentuate the culinary landscape of Bali with highlights of some of the most unique and highly commended venues across the paradise island.Be intoxicated by the surroundings of some of the most unique dining locations in the bustling region of Seminyak. Each venue and the menu presented is hand-selected by the local team in Bali, each remarkable not only for their food, but also the particular atmosphere they create for diners. The journey begins with guests collected from their accommodation by private air-conditioned charter, ferried to each location to enjoy the rolling views and prepared meals.This is truly your chance to absorb the culinary landscape of Bali, taking guests to some of the island’s most outstanding restaurants. Guests have the opportunity to sample between nine and twelve courses at three or four restaurants visited over the course of the tour, depending on the tour package selected. Cuisines can range from Spanish tapas, rich Italian, local Warungs, contemporary Asian, Mediterranean, the freshest seafood and much more.Experience an evening of decadence, exquisite dining, mystery and adventure as you’re taken to some of the most reputable places in Bali, and other unique uncovered establishments to bewilder and engage the senses in this culinary discovery.Tour inclusion: 12 delecable dishes across four venues.Tour capacity: 2 - 10 persons - Larger groups on request.*This includes all taxes, service charges, transfers, host and food.Any drink or other purchases are the responsibility of guests.
Ngurah Rai International Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Airport to Nusa Dua area approximately 15 km will take around 40 minute.Airport to Uluwatu area approximately 18 km will take around 45 minute.Airport to Jimbaran and Legian around 25 minute.Airport to Seminyak,kerobokan and sanur around 30 minute - 50 minute.Airport to Denpasar city approximately 1 hour in the day time.