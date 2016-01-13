Bali Food Safari Tour

Bali Food Safari is a mystery progressive style dining experience, taking guests on an amazing and unique journey throughout some of the most remarkable and respected restaurants that Bali has to offer.Offering high-end dining tours, Bali Food Safari takes tour guests on a private guided adventure, dining across multiple restaurants in one evening. A degustation like no other, these tours accentuate the culinary landscape of Bali with highlights of some of the most unique and highly commended venues across the paradise island.Be intoxicated by the surroundings of some of the most unique dining locations in the bustling region of Seminyak. Each venue and the menu presented is hand-selected by the local team in Bali, each remarkable not only for their food, but also the particular atmosphere they create for diners. The journey begins with guests collected from their accommodation by private air-conditioned charter, ferried to each location to enjoy the rolling views and prepared meals.This is truly your chance to absorb the culinary landscape of Bali, taking guests to some of the island’s most outstanding restaurants. Guests have the opportunity to sample between nine and twelve courses at three or four restaurants visited over the course of the tour, depending on the tour package selected. Cuisines can range from Spanish tapas, rich Italian, local Warungs, contemporary Asian, Mediterranean, the freshest seafood and much more.Experience an evening of decadence, exquisite dining, mystery and adventure as you’re taken to some of the most reputable places in Bali, and other unique uncovered establishments to bewilder and engage the senses in this culinary discovery.Tour inclusion: 12 delecable dishes across four venues.Tour capacity: 2 - 10 persons - Larger groups on request.*This includes all taxes, service charges, transfers, host and food.Any drink or other purchases are the responsibility of guests.