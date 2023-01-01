Candi Muara Takus

Hidden away in a jungle clearing halfway between Bukittinggi and Pekanbaru are these low-key Buddhist temple ruins, believed to date to the 11th century. A part of the Sriwijaya kingdom, the complex (which was restored in 1980) is compact in size, with only four brick-and-stone stupas, however it's an incredibly peaceful and evocative site. Most notable are the towering 14m-tall lotus-shaped Candi Mahugai, and Candi Tua, which resembles a UFO that's landed on a platform.

It's 90km north of Harau Valley, around a two-hour drive. To get here you can rent a motorbike from Abdi Homestay (75,000Rp), or take an ojek (175,000Rp) or private car (500,000Rp).