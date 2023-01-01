One of only five such surviving buildings on Pulau Nias, the Omo Hada is situated in the prestigious ‘upstream’ direction of the remote Hilinawalo Mazingo village, garnering the first rays of morning light. It still serves its traditional purpose as a meeting hall for seven neighbouring villages. You'll need a local guide and sturdy motorbike to negotiate the bad roads to get here.

In order to repair damage from age and climate, villagers have been trained in traditional carpentry skills, preserving crafts that were nearing extinction.