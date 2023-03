This rarely visited but worthwhile 14th-century, red-brick Majapahit temple is thought to be a funerary site for Majapahit royalty. The base of the 16m-high temple has pictures of animals and scenes of daily life carved into it, although most of these are quite badly eroded.

The temple is 35km east of Probolinggo and just off the main road between that town and Banyuwangi. You'll need your own transport to get there.