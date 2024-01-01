Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation

Kalimantan

The centre is typically closed to visitors to increase the rehabilitation success of its 600-or-so orang-utans. The tiny visitor centre opens on the weekends; you can see a few caged animals through its large windows. It's about 30km north of Palangka Raya and 2km from the main road. Follow signs for the Nyaru Menteng Arboretum.

1. Museum Balanga

14.22 MILES

An excellent museum on two levels introducing just enough Dayak ritual, custom and livelihood to inspire you to head into the forest in search of the real…

2. Pasar Malam

16.63 MILES

The food stalls around Jl Halmahera and Jl Jawa run all day, but the maze of shops here comes alive at night.