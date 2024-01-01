Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation

The centre is typically closed to visitors to increase the rehabilitation success of its 600-or-so orang-utans. The tiny visitor centre opens on the weekends; you can see a few caged animals through its large windows. It's about 30km north of Palangka Raya and 2km from the main road. Follow signs for the Nyaru Menteng Arboretum.
