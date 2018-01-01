Welcome to Palangka Raya

Originally envisioned by President Sukarno as a new capital city for Indonesia – and even for a pan-Asian state – Palangka Raya was built beginning in 1957. It shows in the refreshingly ordered streets and wide boulevards. While Sukarno's dream died, the city has a few surprises in store, including Kalimantan's only high-end jungle river cruise, two luxury hotels, some trendy cafes and a spot of nightlife. The market and old town are east, while government buildings and sprawl are west.