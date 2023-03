The fishing village of Kampung Komodo is a 30-minute boat ride south of the Loh Liang entrance. It’s a friendly, stilted Bugis village filled with goats, chickens and children. The locals, said to be descendants of convicts exiled to the island by Sumbawanese Sultans in the 19th century, are used to seeing tourists. You can spend your time simply absorbing village life and gazing out over the water.