Tucked into the jungle like a beautiful secret at the foot of Gunung Inerie, this traditional village is only a few hundred metres from Bena and much more intimate. Four welcoming clans live here in a baker's dozen homes. You'll see four ngadhu and bhaga and houses decorated with depictions of symbolic horses, buffalo and snakes. Photography is welcomed by most; leave a donation of at least 20,000Rp. Hire an ojek from Bajawa for 100,000Rp return, or walk from Bena.