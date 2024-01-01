This rough wood-and-rattan Benauq Dayak longhouse is sparsely occupied during the day, but welcomes visitors – especially those interested in purchasing woven handicrafts, bracelets or an ornately carved mandau (machete). You may be able to negotiate a homestay, but be prepared with your own bedding. It's 30km southwest of Melak.
Eheng
Kalimantan
6.68 MILES
There are 57 species of orchids in this isolated preserve about 16km southwest of Melak, though most flower in December and January. The final few…
6.72 MILES
This small museum dedicated to Dayak culture is 17km west of Melak harbour on the road to Eheng longhouse.
