Get away from it all at this pleasant and peaceful mountain lake on the edge of Lore Lindu National Park – at least until it's mobbed on the weekend. It's a popular destination for birdwatchers, with over 200 known species in the vicinity, and is the departure point for hiking Gunung Rorekatimbu. You can pitch a tent on the well-manicured grounds and enjoy just being here.

Tickets for park entry are sold at the small field post next to the car park.