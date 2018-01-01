Welcome to Kumai
Many travellers make a beeline here from the airport or Pangkalan Bun bus terminal, and backpackers sometimes meet at the national-park dock on the northern edge of town to hook up with a guide and share the price of a klotok.
4-Day Private Orangutan and Bornean Primates Tour from Pangkalanbuun
The boat has western styled bathrooms. The galley will provide all meals as well as snacks, bottled water, soft-drink, coffee and tea. There are 4 crew members including 1 English speaking guide, 1 Cook, 1 Captain and 1 assistant.DAY 1: Pangkalanbuun – Kumai – Tanjung Harapan Camp Upon arrival in Pangkalanbuun you’ll be met and transferred to Kumai for boarding to the Kelotok. Leaving Kumai River, you’ll have an opportunity to see riverfront life. Then, cruising to Sekonyer River, the estuarine habitat with unique vegetation called mangrove, before your first stop to Tanjung Harapan Camp to visit the Orangutan feeding station at 3pm. After seeing the Orangutans cruise downstream to see groups of Proboscis monkeys - the endemic primate in Borneo. The boat will anchor and you will sleep overnight in the Kelotok beneath the fireflies. If the weather is good (no rain or wind) you can see millions of fireflies like a Christmas tree, but this isn’t guaranteed. Dinner beneath fireflies. Meals Provided (lunch and dinner) DAY 2: Nypha Habitat - Camp Leakey – Pondok Ambung After a sunrise breakfast, cruise up the river. You’ll have time to relax, enjoying fresh air or do some primate spotting in the roosting tree while the boat finds a good place to anchor. The next destination is Camp Leakey, the legendary Orangutan Rehabilitation Camp, where Prof. Birute MF. Galdikas started her study in early 1971. Boating a side creek through tea colored water where you will see the magnificent reflection from the vegetation along the river. If lucky you may see fresh water crocodiles and other wildlife attractions along the river banks. The Orangutan feeding time is at 2pm. Meals Provided (breakfast, lunch and dinner) DAY 3: Pondok Ambung – Pondok Tanggui – Tanjung Harapan - Pesalat After having breakfast, you will head to Pondok Tanggui. The Orangutan feeding will be at 9am in the morning. After seeing the Orangutans, you will continue to Tanjung Harapan to see the orangutans feeding at 3pm. You will be able to spot wildlife during the slow cruising between Pondok Tanggui and Tanjung Harapan. Sleep overnight in Pesalat. Meals provided (breakfast, lunch and dinner) DAY 4: Pesalat Reforestation – Kumai – Pangkalanbuun After breakfast you’ll have a short trek on the wooden jetty before visiting a forest tree seedling which is aimed at enriching the food for the orangutans and also rehabilitate land after previous fires and logging. You will plant your own tree with your name on the tag. Lunch will be served on the boat unless you depart in the morning. Departing Kumai in the afternoon, you’ll be transferred to Pangkalanbuun (hotel/airport). It is also possible to visit the Orangutan souvenir and handicraft gallery before your next destination.
3D2N Orangutan Houseboat Tour in Tanjung Puting National Park
Enjoy a complimentary hotel or airport pick up, our guide will transfer you to Kumai harbor where your house boat called Kelotok waiting for orangutan journey. Wooden comfortable boat with American toilet, galley, comfortable bedding. Our crew are English speaking guide, captain, deckhand and cook will really happy to help you. Food and drinks provided during the tour, please feel free to tell me if you have any special dietary or food restriction. We can work with kosher, vegan, vegetarian and others. DAY 1 : Pangkalan Bun – Kumai – Tanjung Harapan Camp Leaving Kumai River, you’ll have an opportunity to see riverfront life. Then, cruising to Sekonyer River, the estuarine habitat with unique vegetation called mangrove, before your first stop to Tanjung Harapan Camp to watch Orangutan feeding at 15.00 o’clock. Watch along the river bands for wildlife such as Proboscis Monkey-the endemic monkey in Borneo, Long-tailed Macaque, Red-leaf Monkey, Silvered Langur or birdlife along the riverside. After watching Orangutan, then continue on cruising up for overnight in the Kelotok. You’ll have time to relax, enjoying fresh air or do some primate spotting in the roosting tree while the boat find out a good place to tie up. Meals Provided L D DAY 2 : Pondok Tanggui – Camp Leakey – Pondok Ambung After a sunrise breakfast, cruising up the river to Pondok Tanggui, Orangutan feeding time at 09.00 am, then continue on to Camp Leakey, the legendary Orangutan Rehabilitation Camp, where Prof. Birute MF. Galdikas starting her study in early 1971. Boating a side creek through tea colored water where you will see the magnificent reflection from the vegetation along the river, when lucky with you, the fresh water crocodile and other wildlife attraction could find a long river bands. After having lunch and departing in Camp Leakey, we can spend the rest of the day by hiking through the Borneo rainforest, exploring peat swamp forest, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns, then enjoying Orangutan feeding time at 14.00 pm. Stay overnight on the boat. Meals Provided B L D DAY 3 : Pesalat Reforestation –Kumai – Pangkalan Bun After breakfast, continue by Kelotok down river to Pesalat Reforestation for planting tree. You’ll have a short trekking on the wooden jetty, then visiting a forest tree seedling. The aims for enriching food-tree of orangutan and also rehabilitate land after fire and logging. If you have no time to planting, we will plant for you with your name on the tag. Departing Kumai, you’ll be transfered to Pangkalan Bun, possible to visit our Orangutan souvenir and handicraft gallery before your next destination. All tours will be ended at 09.00 am (during peak season July-August-Sept). Need any confirmation if you want to stay till lunch time.
3 Days 2 Nights Tanjung Puting Klotok (Deluxe)
Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Transfer to Kumai – Klotok boat to Tanjung PutingMeet your assigned guide upon arrival at Iskandar Airport in Pangkalan Bun, then it is approximately 30-minute drive to Kumai port in Central kalimantan escorted by our local guide. Get onboard on a wooden ‘klotok’ boat and start your journey from Kumai river into the wilderness up the Sekonyer River. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings. The crew on your vessel includes the boatman, a cook and an expert guide who will provide you with info related to the trip and the many amazing sights you have in store. Check in upon your arrival at the accommodation and enjoy the dinner at the restaurant.Overnight at Rimba Ecolodge Day 2: Tanjung Puting National Park – Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyBreakfast served at the hotel. Continue to cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe Orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey located approximately an hour away. Established in 1971 by Dr. Birute Galdikas and Rod Brindamour as the Orangutan Research and Conservation Base, here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest, exploring peat swamps, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching for wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns.Keep your eyes open during the boat journey to follow as you will get a chance to see proboscis monkeys roosting on trees by the river and a great variety of endemic birds flying by. In the evening, opt for a night trek in Pondok Ambung Research Station to seek out some nocturnal wildlife, or simply relax on your houseboat as it glides down the main river for a magical spectacle of fireflies gathering between the growing nipah palms on the riverside. Return to your accommodation afterwards.Overnight at Rimba Ecolodge Day 3: Tanjung Puting – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunWake up to the cry of Gibbons, early birdsong and wild macaque troops. Breakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.
3 Days 2 Nights Tanjung Puting Klotok (Standard)
Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Transfer to Kumai – Klotok boat to Tanjung PutingMeet your assigned guide upon arrival at Iskandar Airport in Pangkalan Bun, then it is approximately 30-minute drive to Kumai port in Central kalimantan escorted by our local guide. Get onboard on a wooden ‘klotok’ boat and start your journey from Kumai river into the wilderness up the Sekonyer River. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings. The crew on your vessel includes the boatman, a cook and an expert guide who will provide you with info related to the trip and the many amazing sights you have in store. The houseboat facilities include a thin mattress, pillow, fine meals, bottled water, mosquito net, kitchen and a simple toilet available on board. Overnight on Klotok houseboatDay 2: Tanjung Puting National Park – Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyFollowing a delicious breakfast at sunrise, cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe Orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey located approximately an hour away. Established in 1971 by Dr. Birute Galdikas and Rod Brindamour as the Orangutan Research and Conservation Base, here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest, exploring peat swamps, lowland dipterocarp habitat, searching for wildlife or enjoying varieties of fungi, orchid, slipper orchid, mosses and ferns.Keep your eyes open during the boat journey to follow as you will get a chance to see proboscis monkeys roosting on trees by the river and a great variety of endemic birds flying by. In the evening, opt for a night trek in Pondok Ambung Research Station to seek out some nocturnal wildlife, or simply relax on your houseboat as it glides down the main river for a magical spectacle of fireflies gathering between the growing nipah palms on the riverside.Overnight on Klotok houseboatDay 3: Tanjung Puting – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunWake up to the cry of Gibbons, early birdsong and wild macaque troops. Breakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.
5 Days 4 Nights Dayak Orangutan Explorer
Day 1: Arrival Pangkalan Bun – Kudangan VillageUpon arrival at Pangkalan Bun Iskandar airport, you will be greeted by our professional and licensed guide who will escort you on a 4-hour scenic drive by chaeuffeured vehicle to Kudangan Dayak Village in Lamandau regency to discover the life of Dayak tribesmen. A warm welcome awaits as you arrive at the village. The remainder of the day is free at leisure, allowing you to interact and observe daily life at an authentic Dayak village. After dinner, see villagers playing their traditional musical instruments and gathering for the Hornbill Dancing Party.Overnight at a traditional Dayak longhouse Day 2: Jungle trekkingAfter breakfast, trek up to the primary forest crossing village farmland, secondary rainforest, hills, suspended bamboo bridges and rivers. Lunch will be served en route. In the afternoon, we will set our campsite at the riverside. During camping, we can learn from the Dayak how to cook the traditional food for dinner in the jungle and then overnight in a bivouac/tent.Overnight on bivouac / tentDay 3: Jungle Trekking – Kudangan – Kumai – Tanjung PutingAfter breakfast, we will proceed back to Kudangan and then drive to Kumai village for boarding the houseboat to Tanjung Puting National Park. The houseboat is a traditional wooden river boat featuring an upper deck where you can view your panoramic rainforest surroundings, with facilities including a thin mattress, pillow, meals, bottled water, mosquito net, kitchen and a simple toilet available on board.Overnight on houseboatDay 4: Pondok Tanggui – Camp LeakeyBreakfast onboard, then cruise up the river to arrive at Pondok Tanggui. Walk on the wooden platform built by volunteers from around the world to visit the feeding station and to observe orangutans in their natural habitat. Enjoy freshly cooked lunch as the boat glides through the river to arrive at Camp Leakey, located approximately an hour away. Here you can do a short trekking to the feeding station and observe how an Alpha male can be the king amongst all. Spend the rest of the day hiking through the rainforest. Spend another night on the houseboat as we sail back down the river with dinner provided.Overnight on houseboatDay 5: Tanjung Puting National Park – Kumai Port – Departure Pangkalan BunBreakfast is served onboard as the boat returns back to the port in Kumai. You will be transferred to the airport to continue your journey to your next destination with amazing memories of your experience at Tanjung Puting National Park.
Orangutan Tour Liveaboard 3 days 2 nights
DAY 01 AIRPORT-KUMAI-NATIONAL PARK-TANJUNG HARAPAN CAMP-PROBOSCIS TOUR-HOUSEBOAT(L,D)-Arrival at Iskandar airport in Pangkalan Bun Or Meet at the hotel.-Upon your arrival, our friendly tour guide will assist you to the klotok (houseboat) port in Kumai. It takes around 20 minutes drive from the airport/hotel to Kumai.-You’ll be transferred to Klotok.The journey to Tanjung Puting National Park will begin shortly.-Lunch will be served on board.-Enjoy 2 hours of cruising Kumai and Sekonyer River, Klotok will reach the jetty of Camp Tanjung Harapan. From the jetty, it takes around 30 minutes walk to the feeding platform. This will be your first encounter with wild orangutans. The feeding time in Camp Tanjung Harapan begins at 15:00 PM.-From Tanjung Harapan, klotok will cruise deeper to the National Park.-You may find congregation of proboscis monkeys sitting at branches of trees along the riverbank in late afternoon.-When it gets dark, Klotok will stop and park at a riverbank.-Dinner will be served on board with wine and traditional drink.-Free time in the evening.-Stay overnight on board.DAY 02 HOUSEBOAT-PONDOK TANGGUY-CAMP LEAKEY-HOUSEBOAT.(B,L,D)-After breakfast, Klotok will proceed to the jetty of Pondok Tanggui.-From the jetty, it takes around 30 minutes walk to the feeding platform. The feeding time in Pondok Tanggui begins at 09:00 AM.-If you want to get a better natural picture of wild orangutans here, it’s strongly recommended to use appropriate lenses for long distance shooting.-From Pondok Tanggui, Klotok will proceed to the legendary Camp Leakey. This camp becomes a legend because long-term research on orangutans has been conducting here since 1971.-The cook of Klotok will serve you lunch on board before you’re off to exploring the Camp Leakey. It takes around 40 minutes walk from the jetty straight to the feeding platform.-The feeding time in Camp Leakey begins at 14:00 PM.-You may experience close encounter with wild orangutans in Camp Leakey. It’s the best location for taking photographs with orangutans in the wild. However, it’s strongly recommended to keep a safe distance from orangutans.-When you’re ready, walking back to the jetty.-Klotok will cruise slowly back -When it gets dark, Klotok will stop and park at a riverbank.-Dinner will be served on board with wine and traditional drink.-Free time in the evening.-Stay overnight on board.DAY 03 HOUSEBOAT-SEKONYER VILLAGE-KUMAI-PASIR PANJANG VILLAGE-AIRPORT/HOTEL(B,L)-After breakfast,you visit Sekonyer village to see the Malayan setlement way of living.-After visit Sekonyer village klotok will be heading back to Kumai.-Arrive at Pasir Panjang village,the native people will welcome and blessed you by their culture.-Back to airport -Have a safe flight