Pantai Karang Hawu

West Java

LoginSave

Pantai Karang Hawu, 4km west of Cimaja, is a towering cliff with caves, rocks and pools created by a large lava flow. According to legend, it was here where the goddess Nyai Loro Kidul leapt into the ocean to regain her lost beauty and never returned. Stairs lead up to a small kramat (shrine) at the top.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gunung Halimun National Park

    Gunung Halimun National Park

    25.48 MILES

    This mixed-use national park is home to small swatches of primary rainforest, but also includes plantations such as the Nirmala Tea Estate. The park's…

View more attractions

Nearby West Java attractions

1. Gunung Halimun National Park

25.48 MILES

This mixed-use national park is home to small swatches of primary rainforest, but also includes plantations such as the Nirmala Tea Estate. The park's…