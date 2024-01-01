Pantai Karang Hawu, 4km west of Cimaja, is a towering cliff with caves, rocks and pools created by a large lava flow. According to legend, it was here where the goddess Nyai Loro Kidul leapt into the ocean to regain her lost beauty and never returned. Stairs lead up to a small kramat (shrine) at the top.
