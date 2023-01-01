High above the town centre is the kraton, the Wolio royal citadel with impressively long and well-preserved 16th-century walls and battlements that offer great views over the town and its north-facing bay. Much of daily life once happened here as the coastal regions were too prone to sea pirate attacks. Even today, amid trees and flowers, within the walls villagers occupy evocative traditional homes and attend the old royal mosque. Look for the 400-year-old flagpole, still standing.