The 42-sq-km Tanjung Api (Fire Cape) is home to anoa (pygmy buffalo), babi rusa (wild deer-like pigs), crocodiles, snakes and maleo birds, but most people come to see the burning coral cliff fuelled by a leak of natural gas. A visit to the park is more interesting at dusk. To get here you need to charter a boat 24km east around the rocky peninsula from Ampana.