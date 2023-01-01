Museum Kebudayaan dan Kemajuan Asmat

This museum has a fantastic collection of Asmat art and artefacts, from bis poles and skulls to full-body dance outfits. The collection is split between this location (which still keeps regular hours), and a newer one on Jalan Yos Sudarso at the southern end of town that has struggled for nearly three years to officially open its doors. The collection, which belongs to a German art-collecting couple and the previous Bishop of Agats, includes feast masks, carvings, woven art, tools, bows, arrows and more.

Impressive carvings created for the annual competition during Pesta Budaya Asmat, a culture festival are displayed in the old location. Guests can sometimes visit the new one by contacting caretaker John Ohoiwirin, who does his best to get people in. At the time of research, though, the boardwalk leading to the entrance of the new structure was severely damaged.